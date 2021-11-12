ENID, Okla. —More than 700 turkeys were handed out to employees and volunteers of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center on Wednesday.
The annual Turkey Toss, now in its sixth year in Enid, is an Integris Health system-wide effort to reward and show appreciation to employees and their families for Thanksgiving, said Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive at Integris Bass.
“Now, our caregivers don’t have to worry about going out and getting a turkey,” DeVaney said. “It’s just a nice gesture that shows appreciation for everybody. We’ll do a Christmas holiday meal — just in the spirit of giving during holidays to show appreciation for everybody.”
Frozen turkeys were provided for anybody who works at Integris Bass in any capacity. Each person was given a “turkey coupon” to turn in in exchange for a turkey.
Perry Walker, chaplain at Integris Bass, said it’s become a tradition to eat the “Integris turkey” with his extended family.
“This turkey just encourages our celebration of the season,” Walker said.
Out of the total 748 turkeys, 670 were given out. The rest — all 78 — will be donated, as some employees opted to instead donate their turkeys to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Showing appreciation to health care employees is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeVaney said, and because Integris Bass is full.
Historically, DeVaney said, caregivers would be in a “lull period” right now, preparing for a busier season with the influenza, but that has changed over the past couple of years.
“We have over 90% occupied beds every single day. We’re seeing 50 patients, consistently, in our emergency room every day,” he said. “We just haven’t seen that slow time, so I think things like this are even more important right now because nobody is getting that normal respite before the holiday season when it would be normally busy — but everybody’s so wonderful. They all have just adjusted, want to take care of patients and give everyone the best care.”
