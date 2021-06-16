ENID, Okla. — The environment at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is what inspires Mason and Madelyn Sevier to volunteer at the hospital each summer.
The siblings, 19 and 17, respectively, both are involved in Integris’ junior volunteer program and have been since they were each 14 years old.
“A lot of the people that work here are really nice, and just meeting a lot of new people is always fun,” said Mason, who recently graduated from Enid High School, as did Madelyn.
This year, 18 “Volunteens” are participating in the eight-week summer program, open to students who are 14 years of age or who have completed eighth grade. The junior volunteers began June 7 and will finish July 30.
Nine of them, including the Seviers, are returning volunteers, and nine are new, said Carolyn Holden, manager of Volunteer Services at Integris who has been overseeing the Volunteens program for 23 years.
Holden called the Volunteens a great asset for the hospital because of the skills they bring to each of the hospital’s areas, which include retail pharmacy, in-patient pharmacy, patient access, the gift shop, respiratory, nutrition services, radiology, Cancer Institute, radiation oncology and the emergency department.
It also gives the teenagers a place to hone their social skills and learn responsibility.
“It is like a struggle bus to get them to (answer the phone at first),” Holden said. “You just see the growth and the change through the years. They really mature, and then they come back because they enjoy it.”
The Seviers said after volunteering for a few years, they’re both able to confidently answer phones and talk to patients when they were afraid to before.
“It’s a really good program to get into — a really good opportunity,” said Madelyn Sevier, who plans on going to the Autry Technology Center for accounting, but said she’ll likely go into the medical field later on in life.
Joseph Jas, a 14-year-old freshman at Oklahoma Bible Academy, is volunteering at Integris for the first time because he wants to pursue a career in the medical field and one day receive doctorates in medicine and philosophy.
“I like to volunteer with the hospital, and I also wish to continue working with the hospital in the future ... and working as a doctor,” Jas said.
Each Volunteen has a set schedule and serves about eight hours every week. The Seviers both work in respiratory twice a week, and Jas works in nutrition services and radiation oncology.
The junior volunteer program allows the teenagers to receive up to $2,000 in scholarships, too. Holden said a minimum of three years is required.
That’s something Cooper Reinhardt, 17, thinks is cool about the program. The EHS senior has been volunteering for four years now. He wants to join the Air Force after he graduates, but if that doesn’t pan out, he also has his eyes on Oklahoma State University.
Holden said when Cooper first started, he was a “completely different student,” and has really come out of his shell since he his first summer there.
“I remember when I came in, I was just silent,” Cooper also said.
His younger brother Carter, 15, also volunteers at Integris Bass and is in his second summer there. The brothers work together once a week in nutrition services.
Like the Seviers, the Reinhardts’ mom works at the hospital, as does their longtime neighbor, whom Cooper works with once a week in retail pharmacy.
Carter, like his older brother, said the scholarship money can help him in his future career, though the EHS sophomore is unsure what he wants to pursue.
“I have a few years to figure out what I want to do,” Carter said. “I have an open mind right now.”
Carter said he’s enjoying his time so far working in nutrition services and radiology and is excited to serve under more normal circumstances after volunteering for the first time last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he called an “interesting” experience.
Holden said there usually is a waiting list for the junior volunteer program, and anyone who didn’t make the cut this summer is rolled over to next year’s.
“(Volunteering) helps them to have a giving heart,” Holden said. “I think it’s very important to understand that you get what you give, and you never know how that’s going to come back in your life. I think that many of them find a lot of joy in that, and maybe they wouldn’t even have known that if they’d never volunteered.”
The 2021 volunteers are Aamir Baano, Gia Baez, Elizabeth Bain, Sarah Decker, Emma Gray, Ester Jung, Sarah Kim, Morgan Shaw, Emma Tennell, Katelyn Trembley, Elise Vanover, Taelyn Vanover and Ty Vanover.
Integris Bass also has an adult volunteer program available year-round. For more information or to become a volunteer, contact Holden by calling (580) 548-1113 or emailing carolyn.holden@integris.ok.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.