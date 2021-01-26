Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is inviting local nonprofit agencies focused on community health improvement to apply for grant funds totaling $25,000.
The grant is a part of a larger, systemwide Integris Health Community Giving Program, launched last year to “help support important health-related work of not-for-profit partners whose evidence-based programs align with Integris Community Health Improvement goals,” according to a press release.
“We are excited to extend this grant opportunity to Enid-area organizations that are working to improve the health of our community,” Bass Chief Hospital Executive Finny Mathew said. “Ultimately we want to help better the lives and health of our local citizens. We realize that funding can be an issue for many non-profit organizations. This is an opportunity for agencies and organizations to obtain that funding to continue or enhance their programs and services.”
Through 2022, these health priorities include obesity, mental health, access to care, food insecurity and tobacco cessation.
Nonprofits are invited submit grant applications for work related to these areas:
• Obesity — Programs or services focused on promoting healthy lifestyles through better nutrition and physical activity. Emphasis on the adoption of healthy behaviors to prevent chronic disease.
• Mental health — Programs or services focused on improving the prevention, detection, treatment and/or management of depression and reducing suicide rates.
• Access to care — Programs or services focused on Improving access to medical care services, behavioral health or substance use treatment.
• Food insecurity — Programs or services focused on improving access to healthy and affordable food as well as healthy food and lifestyle choices education.
• Tobacco cessation — Programs or services focused on the reduction of vaping, electronic cigarettes, tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure.
Local nonprofit programs or services working to positively impact any of the above-mentioned areas through risk reduction, behavior change, screenings or treatment strategies, may apply for grant funding in any amount ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel that will determine grantee or grantees as well as amount(s) received, according to the press release. Recipients will be announced in March.
For more information or to obtain an application, contact tobi.campbell@integrisok.com. Deadline for submission is Feb. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.