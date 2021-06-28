ENID, Okla. — Integris Heart Hospital, in partnership with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, has announced the expansion of cardiology services for patients in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The agreement will expand upon the existing cardiology services provided by Douglas Brown, M.D., and Matthew Thoms, PA-C, by bringing cardiologists from Integris Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City to continue Integris' mission of "partnering with people to live healthier lives," according to a June 17 press release from Integris Bass.
The expanded cardiology clinic will help keep business in the Enid community while offering residents access to what the release called "the most comprehensive cardiology program in the state" — Integris Heart Hospital, which is based at Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
The program will not only offer additional cardiology providers but also will include an outpatient clinic with a cardiac electrophysiologist and a cardiothoracic surgeon, according to the release.
"With heart disease so prevalent in Oklahoma, the ability to grow the cardiology presence in Northwest Oklahoma provides greater access to cardiology care needed by so many," Mel Clark, M.D., cardiologist and president of Integris Cardiovascular Physicians, said in the release. "Integris Bass Baptist has had a strong cardiology program for years, and we are excited to grow with them.”
According to the release, the additional physicians serving the Enid and Northwest Oklahoma community include cardiologists: Adam Burroughs, M.D.; George Chrysant, M.D.; Jered Cook, M.D.; Terrie Gibson, M.D.; Sean Halleran, M.D.; Ryan Norris, D.O.; Alex Topliceanu, M.D.; Gary Worcester, M.D; and cardiothoracic surgeon, David Vanhooser, M.D.
“Integris Heart Hospital is a well-respected, trusted program with a group of cardiologists and surgeons who have served the state of Oklahoma for many years,” Sarah Matousek, M.D., medical staff president of Integris Bass, said in the release. “We are excited to expand our cardiology program through this partnership.”
The clinic is located at the Heart and Vascular Institute of Northwest Oklahoma, 707 S. Monroe. To schedule an appointment, call (580) 616-6324.
