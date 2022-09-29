A new grant opportunity is being offered by Integris Health to provide funding for community organizations.
Integris is partnering with people to live healthier lives by offering grants through its Community Giving Fund.
Integris Health invites community organizations in Oklahoma County, Canadian County, Cleveland County, Garfield County, Ottawa County and Delaware County to apply for funding through the Community Giving Fund. Grants will be provided to evidence-based projects that aim to address Integris Health’s community health improvement priorities.
These priorities are improving access to health care (including mental health care), improving access to healthy food and promoting tobacco cessation. Grantees will be asked to track the results of funded projects on a quarterly basis.
In addition to the Community Grant Program, Integris Health works to address these health needs by providing charity care to low-income patients, offering free health services through the Integris Health Community Clinic and mobile clinic.
Integris also provides community health education programs across Oklahoma. In the previous fiscal year, Integris Health provided more than $72 million in community benefits.
All grant applications must be submitted before the deadline of Oct. 14, 2022. For more information, email Mike.Chavez@integrisok.com.
