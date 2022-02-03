ENID, Okla. — Integris Bass Baptist Health Center will host a hiring event on Friday, Feb. 11, with plans to fill available positions across the organization.
According to a press release from Integris, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 will be offered for select clinical positions.
Kerri Johnson, Integris Health HR business partner, is encouraging people to take a look at the current job openings on the Integris Health website, https://integrisok.com/careers, before attending the event.
"We have a wide variety of different jobs we are looking to fill," Johnson said in the release. "With more than 30 open nursing positions, we are targeting nurses, but anyone interested in applying for any open position at Bass is encouraged to apply online and attend the event."
Some of the other area with open positions include behavioral health, cath lab, patient services, surgical technology and housekeeping.
Applicants are encouraged to come prepared with a resume and be ready for an interview, according to the release.
"We plan to conduct interviews, give department ours and extend job offers," Johnson said in the release.
The event will take place in the hospital's northeast conference room and will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 7 p.m., allowing for all schedules to attend.
For more information about the even, contact Shannon Wilmoth by calling (713) 588-8118 or emailing james.wilmoth@integrisok.com.
