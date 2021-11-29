ENID, Okla. — Integris Bass Baptist Health Care Center is recognizing Integris Home Care Enid in honor of Home Care and Hospice Month.
November is recognized nationally as Home Care and Hospice Month, honoring the thousands of caregivers who make a difference in the lives of patients and families they serve.
Home Care Enid, according to an Integris press release, may be one of many home health agencies in Enid, but Gretchen Cinnamon, administrator of Home Care Enid, said in the release that "our people make a difference."
“I believe we have the best agency in Enid because we have the best caregivers,” Cinnamon said. “Our team of nurses, therapists and office staff are very passionate about what they do, and collectively, they have decades of experience in home care.”
Staff at Home Care Enid have decades of experience.
One nurse has been employed there for 20 years, and one of the office caregivers has worked for Integris Health for 40 years. Cinnamon herself has worked for Home Care Enid for 21 years.
Home Care Enid provides a variety of health care services for those who require professional health care skills in the home environment, according to the release.
Cinnamon said in the release that upon referral, services begin with a home assessment. Then, an individualized care plan based on the home assessment is created. That plan includes what the patient will need in order to be care for in their home, ranging from medical equipment needs to therapy needs.
According to the release, what many people may not realize about home care is that patients are taught, in large part, to care for themselves, or, if that is not possible, family members are taught to help care for the patient.
"We spend a lot of our time educating family members how to support someone with a new diagnosis," Cinnamon said. "Our caregivers are only with the patient at set times throughout the week, so it's important that the patient and family members know how to operate home medical equipment and otherwise care for the patient."
Cinnamon said that it takes a special nurse with a unique set of skills to work in home care, including "great problem-solving skills" and being resourceful when the resources are limited.
"You don’t have the conveniences available in a hospital — you're working out of someone's living room," she said. Our nurses have worked in the field for many years, and that experience is invaluable."
Home Care Enid serves seven counties in north-central Oklahoma, including Garfield, Kingfisher, Major, Woods, Alfalfa, Grant and Noble counties, and is Medicare-certified and Joint Commission-accredited.
Home Care Enid is the only home health agency in Enid that accepts pediatric referrals, according to the release. For more information about Home Care Enid, call (580) 548-1116.
