ENID, Okla. — Integris Bass Baptist Health Center announced Friday that its mammography services recently was reaccredited through the American College of Radiology.
According to a press release, the accreditation, while stringent, is a requirement for all mammography facilities in the United States, and facilities must become reaccredited every three years.
"We were very excited to learn that we passed our accreditation,” Ryan Royal, manager of Radiological Services, said in the release. “The process is very stressful, and our team worked hard to make sure we had everything in order and ready to go to meet our deadlines.”
The Mammography Accreditation Program provides facilities with peer review and constructive feedback on staff qualifications, equipment, quality control, quality assurance, image quality and radiation does, according to ACR.
Royal said in the release "the bottom line is that the accreditation process helps make sure that mammography services are providing quality mammograms for patients."
Maria Lopez served as the quality control technologist for the first time during the team's most recent accreditation and said in the release there are many steps involved in making sure their images are "top-notch" and they skills are honed.
"It’s important that these standards are in place, because breast cancer is such a serious issue," Royal said in the release. "Mammograms are the gold standard when it comes to breast cancer screening."
In 2017, Integris Bass began offering 3D mammograms with the Senographe Pristina mammography system, which "delivers diagnostic accuracy at the same low dose as a 2D mammography exam, the lowest patient dose of all FDA-approved 3D mammography systems," according to a News & Eagle article.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, female breast cancer is the second-leading cancer killer among Americans after lung cancer, the release said, and the average risk for a woman in the U.S. to develop breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13% or a 1 in 8 chance, according to American Cancer Society.
