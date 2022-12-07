Integris Health has named Keaton Francis to be the new chief medical executive of Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center.
Francis replaces Kurt DeVaney, who accepted the chief medical executive position with Integris Health Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Francis previously was assistant chief executive officer at AllianceHealth Durant, where he was since 2019. He was responsible for recruiting physicians, radiology, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, plant operations, dietary, environmental services, businesses development, bio med and security. Prior to that, Francis was interim chief administrator officer at AllianceHealth Madill, assistant administrator at Comanche County Hospital Authority and multiple leadership roles at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.
"My family and I are elated about the opportunity to serve not only the community of Enid, but the people of Northwest Oklahoma," Francis said. "Integris Health has a prove track record of delivering safe, quality health care to the people of Oklahoma. I am pleased, excited, but most of all, grateful to be able to work with the board, medical staff and hospital staff at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to further carry out our organization's mission of partnering with people to live healthier lives."
Francis has a bachelor's of business administration degree in marketing from Cameron University and a master's degree in health care administration from Trinity University. His first day with Bass will be Jan. 9.
DeVaney had been at Bass since April 12, 2021. He came to Enid after serving as vice president of operations for Integris Southwest Medical Center.
DeVaney holds a master's degree in health care administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Siena College. After joining Integris Health in 2015 as an administrative fellow, DeVaney served in various leadership positions at Integris Southwest Medical Center.
