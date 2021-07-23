ENID, Okla. —Superpowers don’t always come in the form of flying, X-ray vision or super strength. Sometimes, the best superpower is someone’s character.
Darrell Redricks is one of those superheroes with that special superpower. The 57-year-old has worked in his own “Fortress of Solitude” as a dishwasher in the dietary department at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center for almost 24 years.
Bethany Hamilton, manager of food services and a clinical dietician, said some of Redricks’ best qualities are compassion, hard work and being an “expert dishwasher.”
“Having a heart of gold — that’s probably (his) biggest superpower,” Hamilton said.
Redricks always greets everybody he passes inside the hospital every morning with a “hi” and a big smile. Hamilton joked that he’ll chase anyone down, including her, to make sure they say “hi” back.
Hamilton said when she started working at the hospital seven years ago, Redricks was one of the first people to say “hi” to her.
“I like (working at Integris Bass),” Redricks said. “I love it here. I’ve made a lot of friends.”
Redricks has a lot of favorite superheroes — Wonder Woman, Super Girl, Captain America — but his No. 1, all-time favorite superhero is Superman.
A couple of months ago during a morning huddle with the team, Redricks suggested that he dress up as Superman to boost team morale, according to a news release from Integris Bass.
“I went to him and just asked him to elaborate why he wanted to do that, and he said he wanted to dress up to bring fun and joy to our department,” Hamilton said. “It’s been a hard year for everybody, but this just boosts morale, so we made the plan that each month, he and I just pick a day that he’s going to dress up as Superman. No one knows when he’s going to do it, and he gets to wear his Superman outfit in the back while he’s washing dishes.”
Hamilton took it one step further and planned a “secret identity day” where staff wore superhero T-shirts under their scrubs on the same day Redricks wore his Superman outfit — which consists of a T-shirt, a cape, an apron and a mask to go with it.
Redricks was thrilled when he saw everyone’s superhero outfits.
“I liked it,” Redricks said. “I felt good.”
Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Redricks stayed home for a couple of months out of caution, but he’s not the kind of man who likes to sit still.
Redricks, who’s also a member of First Presbyterian Church, made more than 100 masks for the community, including the Superman mask he wears.
Hamilton actually nominated Redricks for KFOR-TV News Channel 4’s Pay It 4Ward program, which is a program sponsored by First Fidelity Bank where KFOR-TV viewers can “nominate friends, colleagues and acquaintances who have fallen on hard times or have been making a positive impact in the community,” according to FFB.
Each week, $400 is given to an individual, and on Wednesday morning, KFOR-TV and Hamilton surprised Redricks with the cash.
Redricks rides his bicycle to work every day and plans on using the cash to go toward a new one.
Hamilton said Redricks is a person who everyone should know because of the joy and inspiration he brings, and it’s important to show that to the community.
“Unfortunately, in our society, when we think of ... food service, we think that there wouldn’t be anyone that could really inspire and influence, and I think that’s really important to show in the community that Darrell loves doing a job like this and that everyone matters,” she said.
“That was his big thing — that he wanted to show everyone that they truly matter, and if we were not here for the patients of this hospital, they would not get better as fast, so that’s why he is really being celebrated like this for all the hard work he’s done and compassion for his fellow man. It’s just amazing.”
Is there someone you think we should know about?
