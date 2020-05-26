ENID, Okla. — Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has eased its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to allow adult “patient representatives” in the facility and to be with isolated patients during “end of life” situations.
Several requirements have been put into place with the easement, which went into effect Tuesday, May 26, 2020, and include one person as the designated representative for the duration of care, health screenings at temperature stations, no signs or symptoms of illness, attendance logs and hygiene and masking compliance, according to a hospital release.
Integris Health is continuing to support no social visitation, and waiting rooms and common areas remain closed.
The patient representative can be an adult, 18 and older, designated by the patient, who does not have to be a formal, legal representative but someone from whom the patient seeks emotional support and possibly assistance with decision-making in considering care options.
Every patient is allowed one representative, but patients in isolation for any reason are allowed visitation only at the end of life. Most other representatives can be with the patient between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Obstetrics, pediatrics and NICU will be allowed two patient representatives with 24-hour exceptions.
The hospital reserves the right to ask non-compliant representatives to leave the facility, according to a spokeswoman.
“There is no denying having a loved one by your side during hospitalization provides much-needed comfort and support, but during the current COVID-19 pandemic hospitals everywhere were forced to implement visitor restrictions,” according to Integris’ release. “Now that Oklahoma is in the middle of a phased “re-opening”, we have updated our visitation policy in an attempt to meet this human need without jeopardizing the safety of our patients and caregivers.”
