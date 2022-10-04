ENID, Okla. — Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and teachers are learning the Moving Through Math instructional program this week.
The program is an arts-integrated instructional program in which the logic and thinking of mathematics are integrated with the creativity of music, dance and dramatic play. The purpose of this approach is to develop students’ creative and analytical thinking skills.
The program is sponsored by Enid Arts Council, Enid Public Schools and Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The program was developed by Marcia Daft, who is a national teaching artist for the Kennedy Center and is in Enid this week working with teachers and students. Daft has a degree in engineering and music.
“I have put 30 years of work into the program to help both students and teachers to move through math,” she said.
Enid has been involved with the program since 2005 when Christy Northcutt was president of Enid Arts Council and brought the groups together. Northcutt and Jena Kodesh, who was with Enid Public Schools at the time, met Daft through Kennedy Center education programs.
“Marcia is an incredible professional and artist educator,” Northcutt said.
Since that time, the program has gone from a week in the summer with teachers to a program in the fall that interacts with teachers and students.
“We are one of the pilot programs of MTM and very excited the creator of the program is here with us this week,” said Denise Bloom, chair of the education committee of Enid Arts Council.
Daft developed the five pillars of moving through math. Each pillar develops a mathematical habit of the mind. Music helps students understand the pattern and structure of math.
Drama invites students to practice speaking and listening in math situations, and storytelling in the program uses math concepts. The visual literacy pillar uses pictures and models to describe math, and creative movement teaches students to physically feel how objects, lines and shapes move through space.
Integrating arts and mathematics promotes analyzing, synthesizing and creating higher thinking skills in developing students, she said.
