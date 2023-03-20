ALVA, Okla. — An inmate at Bill Johnson Correctional Center walked away from the facility Saturday, March 18, 2023, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Joey Mena walked away from BJCC between 6:23 and 9 p.m. and was noticed missing during the 9 p.m. count, according to DOC. Local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced.
Mena, 45, is serving a 165-day sentence for two counts of larceny and one count of possession of stolen property out of Oklahoma County. He is a Hispanic male with a bald head; brown eyes; 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and weighing 200 pounds. He is heavily tattooed on both arms, back and chest, and has a dog bite scar on his left cheek, as well as a scar on his chin. He is suspected to be traveling in the company of a woman.
Anyone with information about Mena should call 911 or the Department of Corrections Fugitive Warrants Division at (405) 425-2570.
