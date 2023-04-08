ENID, Okla. — People who are turning 65 years old, considering retirement or have questions about Medicare will have the opportunity in one week to learn more about it.
Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging will host an informative, open forum meeting from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Five80 Coffeehouse, 122 E. Randolph, to discuss all the details of Medicare.
Stacy Washburn, a certified Medicare counselor at LTCA of Enid AAA, will lead the meeting, providing a step-by-step guide for people who are turning 65 years old and are new to Medicare to get through the maze and confusion of enrolling in Medicare.
Anybody interested in attending the free meeting is asked to call (580) 234-7475 to RSVP.
