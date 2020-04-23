ENID, Okla. — Influenza season appears to have peaked and is on the downhill slide, resulting in the mildest hospitalization numbers in three years, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Total hospitalizations so far this season, from Sept. 1 to April 18, are listed at 3,484, with a peak of about 350 around the first of March, according to OSDH. That compares to 3,007 in 2018-19 and 4,836 in 2017-18 when the peak of about 550 hospitalized was reached much earlier in the year, around the first of February.
There have been 85 deaths due to influenza since Sept. 1, 2019, with four of those in the Northwest region of the state, which is made up of counties west and north of Grant, Garfield, Kingfisher, Blaine, Custer, Washita and Beckham counties, according to OSDH.
The most deaths came from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, at 16 each, with just more than 1,409 cases, or 40%, coming from those metropolitan areas. There were 99 cases, or 2.85, in all of the 28 counties making up the Northwest region, according to OSDH as of April 18.
The older population was hardest hit, with 1,291 hospitalizations and 41 deaths coming from those 65 and older. Other numbers show 862 hospitalizations and 30 deaths from the 50-64 age group, 708 hospitalizations and 11 deaths from the 18-49 age group, 244 hospitalizations and 2 deaths from the 5-17 age group and 379 hospitalizations and 1 death from the 0-4 age group, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma influenza hospitalizations include 22 in Garfield County; 15 in Kingfisher County, 10 in Blaine County, 6 in Major County, 4 in Woodward County, 2 in Grant County and 1 each in Alfalfa and Woods counties.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) listed Oklahoma as a state with “moderate” flu activity as of the week ending April 11, the latest statistics available nationally. From April 11-18 there were 10 more hospitalizations and 1 death from influenza, according to OSDH.
The CDC’s weekly U.S. map shows regional outbreaks of influenza in Oklahoma, which means there were recent laboratory-confirmed cases in at least two but less than half of the state’s regions.
