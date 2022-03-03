ENID, Okla. — The newest road at Garfield County Industrial Park officially was opened Wednesday, March 2, creating the space for at least six new businesses.
The industrial park is managed by Garfield County Industrial Authority and is located on Enterprise Drive and 54th. There are four businesses currently in the park: Tyson Foods, Nextlink Internet, Winfield United and Cogent.
The project, costing several hundred thousand dollars, was funded by a federal grant and local matching funs. The road, completed with water and sewage infrastructure, will open up development opportunities for the remaining 65 acres in that portion of the park.
Garfield County Industrial Park received a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for $800,000 for infrastructure improvements. The EDA grant was matched with funds from GCIA and the city of Enid that provided $244,173 as well as the city’s help with construction, engineering, administration and inspection.
“We must do our part in making infrastructure upgrades to incentivize these businesses to make those moves,” Enid Mayor George Pankonin said. “We welcome companies, open for new business and we are ready to look for places to grow their businesses in Enid.”
The funding application was approved in June 2020. Central Oklahoma Development Authority provided a lot of assistance in applying for and managing the grant, said Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance.
“It was truly a team effort,” Powell said. “We are thrilled to be able to open up a minimum seven new parcels out here, which should generate a minimum of 30 jobs, could be hundreds of jobs, depending on the size of the businesses who locate out here. And definitely tens of millions of dollars in capital investment in Enid.”
The $800,000 award is one of the largest economic development grants awarded in our area, said Don Roberts, chair of the GCIA board of directors.
“This new street was properly named Venture Road,” Roberts said. “This road will be instrumental in allowing us to fill the 65 remaining acres around it. We are looking forward to working with any of the prospective companies that come our way.”
