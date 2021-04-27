ENID, Okla. — World Harvest Church’s HER Ministry is selling and delivering Indian tacos Friday, April 30, 2021.
Orders include an Indian taco, brownie and bottle of water for $10 and are being taken until Thursday.
Delivery is available for orders of five or more tacos, and Indian tacos are also available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at World Harvest Church, 1419 S. Garland.
Proceeds will benefit activities of the HER Ministry. To place an order, call or text (580) 402-5024.
