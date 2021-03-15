ENID, Okla. — A portion of Independence, at Garriott, will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning Tuesday, March 16, 2021, according to the city of Enid.
Street officials said the closure will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
East- and westbound traffic on Garriott will not be affected, but there will be no turning north onto Independence during the duration of the work, according to a city map outlining the street closure.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution in this area during the construction effort.
