Two challengers are looking to unseat longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas in the Republican primary for the District 3 Congressional seat, which includes Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma.
Lucas, of Cheyenne, has been serving as the District 3 representative since 2003, having previously represented the 6th District from 1994 to 2003.
The News & Eagle compiled some information on all three candidates. Websites for each of the candidates who have one are also listed.
The primary election is Tuesday, June 28. If there is no runoff, the winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic challenger, Jeremiah Ross, of Bristow, in the general election.
Wade Burleson, challenger from Enid, and Evan Handy, representing Lucas, will participate in a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stride Bank Center.
A state superintendent of public instruction GOP primary candidate forum will precede the U.S. forum at 6 p.m.
Wade Burleson
Occupation: Former pastor, author
Hometown: Enid
3 Issues:
Protection of life: To include preservation of human life as a gift from the Creator, ensuring war is declared by Congress alone, deeming the Second Amendment inviolate and enforcing capital punishment.
Pursuit of light: Demanding election integrity and transparency, preserving freedom of speech and stopping censorship, revealing the dangers of global agricultural control
Promotion of liberty: Burleson believes in safeguarding medical freedom and informed consent, protecting parent rights and education, resisting government encroachment on citizens and securing borders and promoting legal immigration.
Website: https://burlesonforcongress.com/
Stephen Butler
Occupation: Owner of Clearview Window Cleaning
Hometown: Yukon
Issue:
Term limits: Butler believes that his lack of a political background is an asset and runs on a platform of placing term limits on political offices.
Website: None found.
Frank Lucas
Occupation: Farmer, Oklahoma congressman since 1994
Hometown: Cheyenne
3 Issues:
Agriculture: Lucas believes in fewer government regulations regarding Oklahoma agriculture. He promotes tax relief and fair trade and is pushing for an increase in rural broadband, fighting to save rural hospitals. He believes that the Farm Bill will give rural Oklahoma a larger role in making the U.S. less dependent on foreign sources of energy.
Environment: Lucas supports a turn away from foreign oil and promoting Oklahoma oil fields. He also supports clean energy provided by Oklahoma wind farms and believes that placing wind turbines in Oklahoma wheat fields will boost the American economy.
Immigration: Lucas believes that securing the border between the U.S. and Mexico should be a top priority of the federal government. He wants to crack down on those who immigrate illegally and those who employ them.
Website: https://lucas.house.gov/
