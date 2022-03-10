The Enid News & Eagle is monitoring potential inclement weather forecast for late Thursday and early Friday
The newspaper will adjust press deadlines Thursday night to accommodate potential inclement weather occurring as our carriers are delivering the newspaper.
Please be prepared that inclement weather may delay the delivery of your newspaper on Friday morning. We will deliver your newspaper as soon as we can.
If you are a print subscriber to our newspaper, you also have Total Access to our digital E-Edition of the newspaper available at enidnews.com. You can view the News & Eagle on your mobile or desktop devices. If you have not set up your digital access, please do so now. If you need assistance setting up your digital access, please call customer service at (580) 548-8115 or (580) 548-8114.
By being a Total Access subscriber, you have digital access to the News & Eagle 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Cindy Allen
Publisher
