ENID, Okla. — The Inasmuch Foundation in Oklahoma City has given out more than $332 million in grants since it was established in 1982.
“Homelessness is the focus for our organization this year,” said Sarah Roberts, vice president of programs for the Inasmuch Foundation. Roberts spoke Monday, March 20, 2023, at the weekly Enid Rotary Club meeting at Stride Bank Center.
The Inasmuch Foundation was established in 1982 by Edith Kinney Gaylord to focus on human services, education and community, with special emphasis on women and journalism.
The Inasmuch Foundation works with the city of Oklahoma City, the Coalition to End Poverty and the Homeless Alliance to find solutions for the homeless.
A “Point in Time Count” was made in one day to try to get data on Homeless in Oklahoma City so they can focus on solutions, Roberts said. Inasmuch hired Clutch Consulting to research ways to address homelessness problems.
Roberts has been with Inasmuch for 20 years and said in the past the foundation has worked with the Enid community in intergenerational child care and with Enid Public schools. Along with journalism, Gaylord had an interest in literacy and early childhood education.
Roberts said the foundation is required by law to give out up to 10% of its funds yearly.
The two Gaylord foundations, the Inasmuch Foundation and the Foundation for Excellence in Journalism merged as corporate entities in 2014.
Gaylord was a journalist and was president of the National Women’s Press Club, and served as secretary of Eleanor Roosevelt’s press conference committee and media liaison between her and the press. She also covered other notable events, including the death of President Franklin Roosevelt, the new first lady Bess Truman and the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
She returned to Oklahoma City and rejoined the family business in 1963, serving as a member of the board of directors and corporate secretary for Oklahoma Publishing Co. She died in 2001.
