ENID, Okla. — Community leaders say a new Oklahoma bill that went into effect Monday gives survivors of sexual assault various new rights.
House Bill 2546, which created the Sexual Assault Victims’ Right to Information Act, was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May and went into effect Nov. 1.
The new law gives sexual assault survivors the right to consult with a sexual assault advocate during any examination or interview and the right to have a sexual assault victims’ advocate present during any interview with law enforcement members or a district attorney.
The bill also gives survivors of sexual assault the right to a free forensic medical examination and the right to request and receive the status and results of the analysis of the sexual assault forensic evidence.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA Enid, said HB 2546 helps put power back into survivors’ hands, adding that a trauma-informed stance puts the survivor in control of the services they receive.
“I think it’s super important to empower them to make the decisions that they feel comfortable with after so much has already been taken from them,” Strzinek said.
Survivors retain all rights of the bill — some of which are already practiced in Enid — regardless of whether they agree to participate in the criminal justice system or whether the survivor agrees to receive an examination to collect evidence, and that no person shall discourage sexual assault survivors from receiving an examination or reporting the sexual assault.
Strzinek said there are a lot of barriers when it comes to reporting sexual assault, especially if things like underage drinking or illicit drug use had occurred.
HB 2546 prevents any sexual assault forensic evidence from being used to prosecute a sexual assault survivor for any misdemeanor crimes and from being used as a basis to search for further evidence an any unrelated misdemeanor crimes that the sexual assault survivor may have committed.
“It’s really important that your victims know that that's not the purpose,” Strzinek said.
Michelle Baldwin is the only sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) available in Enid and has performed 534 SANE examinations since August 2014 for both the YWCA Enid and the Garfield County Child Advocacy Center.
The SANE exams can take anywhere from two to four hours to complete, Baldwin said. The youngest person on whom she's performed a SANE exam was 9 months old; the oldest was 84.
“Sexual assault is not about sex. It's about power and control,” Baldwin said, “and that's why I'm glad to see these laws go into effect, giving the victim back some of their own control. ... The power of information — putting that back into the victim's hand really supports their recovery.”
Survivors may feel shame or embarrassment when talking about sexual assault with members of law enforcement or anybody else involved in the process, Baldwin said, so having an advocate present can let them know they have somebody "in their corner.”
“When a victim feels supported, it can go a long way in their recovery from the sexual assault,” Baldwin said. “(HB 2546) shows victims that not only the advocate but the whole system believes them. We are here to supports victims of sexual assault.”
Strzinek, who herself is a survivor of sexual assault, said she wishes that something like HB 2546 had been something like this in place 20 years ago for her, adding that YWCA Enid is “thrilled” about the bill.
“Hopefully, this will encourage more survivors to report and get the medical and mental health attention that they need,” she said.
YWCA Enid can be reached at (580) 234-7581, and its 24/7 domestic violence and sexual assault crisis line is (580) 234-7644 or (800) 966-7644.
