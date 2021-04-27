Northern Oklahoma College will host in-person graduation exercises for the 115th NOC commencement on Saturday, May 1, at the Tonkawa and Enid campuses.
NOC will host two ceremonies at the Enid and Tonkawa campuses to help comply with mask and social distancing requirements.
Tonkawa graduates will participate in exercises at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Foster-Piper Fieldhouse, while NOC Enid/Stillwater graduates will hold exercises at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Briggs Auditorium. Due to social distancing requirements, each graduate is allowed two guest tickets, and guests must present a ticket to attend the ceremony.
President Cheryl Evans, who is retiring from NOC on June 30, will provide the commencement address.
“We are pleased to be able to host in-person modified commencement ceremonies for these individuals who have worked so hard to reach their academic goals,” Evans said in a press release. “Especially after all the challenges these students have overcome during the pandemic, we are really excited for this group of graduates to celebrate their achievements and to actually experience walking across the stage to receive the diploma that they have earned.”
Enid/Stillwater exercises at 2 p.m. will recognize students in art, arts and sciences, general studies, child development, communications, criminal justice, elementary education, English (including creative writing), music (including music theatre) and social Science (including behavioral science).
Enid/Stillwater exercises at 4 p.m. will honor students in agricultural sciences, biological sciences (including pre-medicine/pre-pharmacy), business administration and business management, computer science, HPER (including athletic and personal training), math and physical science (chemistry/physics, pre-engineering), nursing-pre-BSN, nursing-RN and respiratory care. Any major not listed will attend the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Nurses’ pinning ceremonies for all NOC campuses will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Briggs Auditorium. The event is also in-person and will follow mask and social distancing guidelines.
