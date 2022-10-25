HENNESSEY — Hennessey Public Schools, like other districts across the state, is working hard to overcome the issues that hurt schools and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Test scores in reading and math for fourth- and eighth-graders saw significant decreases, with officials blaming disruptions caused by the pandemic as the cause.
Hennessey Superintendent Jason Sternberger said he is confident scores will recover.
“We have good teachers, and I think the structure and routines of in-person classroom instruction are important,” he said.
Last year, the first year after the worst of the pandemic, was a time to retrain students, he said. Everyone is struggling, he said, but routines, accountability and structure are helping.
During an interview Tuesday, Sternberger spoke on a variety of other topics concerning education.
• He is against the school voucher plan lawmakers are considering. The plan would use public tax money to pay for private school education. Sternberger did say parents should be able to choose where to put their children, whether it is homeschooling or a private school, but he said it shouldn’t be paid for by tax dollars.
• In regard to school security, he said, Hennessey has some staff members who are armed.
“We adopted the same program as Garber,” he said, which also has armed staff members.
Sternberger said the strength of the program is based on not saying how many staff members are armed or who they are. Staff members may apply to carry on campus, and there are strict guidelines and training for those chosen for the program. The plan was approved by the school board and the school attorney.
Sternberger has worked in education for years, from being a teacher and part-time coach to principal, then superintendent. He has worked in Enid, Fort Gibson, Watonga, Medford, Clinton and Kingfisher before going to Hennessey. He was superintendent at Kingfisher 10 years before making the move to Hennessey last year.
“I’ve told my principals when they feel like they want to try something different or they have new ideas, then it will be time for them to make a career change,” Sternberger said. “It’s kind of the way it works.”
Sternberger said he loves working with the Hennessey school board and being in the community. He said the community is cohesive and has great school facilities.
Stacy Cline, a licensed counselor at the school, said Sternberger is a straight shooter and has tried to set higher standards since coming on board.
“He likes the kids, but there are more rules and more structure for their benefit,” she said.
Hennessey pays 7% of a teacher’s retirement and will give $1,500 to certified teachers and $750 for non-certified support staff at Thanksgiving, Sternberger said.
“We hope to give more later in the year, but it depends on the budget. We appreciate our teachers and staff,” he said.
