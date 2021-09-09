Obituaries have forever been a prominent part of the newspaper. Ever since printing presses were invented and newspapers were published, obituaries have been printed in local newspapers.
Few items appear in our paper that are as important as the obituaries. The obituaries provide a place for remembering a loved one, sharing life stories and providing a reference for others to offer condolences and prayers.
These life stories represent history. They are descriptions of a life lived, of people loved, of schools attended, of careers and service and of honors achieved. They demonstrate the importance of what it means to belong to a place and to live in a community.
Documenting and preserving that information in print is an important obligation of the Enid News & Eagle.
We are pleased to present in today’s newspaper a special tribute to lives lived in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma with a new monthly section, “In Loving Memory.” This commemorative edition presents those who died last month. The pages of this section will include the names, photos and stories of people who have been connected to our community, either for a lifetime or just a short while.
Our newspaper is proud to be of service to families who publish their loved ones’ obituaries in our newspaper. Each of these obituaries is a life story, and each of these sections will be a special keepsake.
We are proud to preserve these life stories, and sincerely hope this publication and subsequent editions of “In Loving Memory” prove a meaningful, lasting tribute to those members of our families, circles of friends and acquaintances whom we’ve lost.
Cindy Allen
Publisher and Editor
Enid News & Eagle
