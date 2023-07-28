By Tanner Holubar
As back-to-school season kicks into full swing, getting up to date with immunizations is an important part of that process.
Diana Hernandez, public information officer for Garfield County Health Department, said most vaccines are offered at the Health Department for ages infant up to 99 years and older.
She said immunizations are offered on a walk-in basis, with hours 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. She said when it comes to immunizations, there is usually a rush of people at the same time right before school starts. She said the walk-in hours are cut off at 4 p.m. to allow for anybody who still was in line to be able to be seen before closing at 5 p.m.
Hernandez said when scheduling immunizations, parents or guardians need to provide a valid ID and proof of insurance. Hernandez said those without insurance still will be seen. If a parent or guardian can’t be present, an adult with a valid ID and a signed note from a parent can sign a child up for immunizations.
“Normally, for back-to-school immunizations, it is going to be for the 4-year-old shots, which is if a 4-year-old is about to enter into a school program for that age, they would need to be up to date with their shots, so that’s what we see typically,” Hernandez said. “And then at the age of 11 to middle schoolers is when they would need to come back for a Tdap (tetanus, diptheria, pertussis) vaccine.”
Erica Rankin, with Oklahoma State Department of Health, said immunizations are a great way to protect students from disruptions in learning by preventing the spread of disease.
“Partnering with parents and caregivers is important as we work to ensure every child has what they need to prepare for school,” Rankin said. “There are school entry requirements for entry into pre-K and kindergarten, and then again when children go into seventh grade, they will need another Tdap shot.”
A link to requirements for immunizations can be found at https://bit.ly/44H8Zv5. Shot records are available through the OSIIS portal at ok.gov.
Rankin also said as kids go back to school, there may be some who are behind on their immunization schedule.
“Kids, even if behind on their immunizations needed for school entry, can still start the school year, but they will need to show that their child has a scheduled plan to get up to date on their vaccinations,” Rankin said.
According to Garfield County Health Department, there will be an immunization event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Garfield Elementary School with the Health Department’s mobile unit.
Hernandez said all immunizations — except the varicella vaccine, which prevents chicken pox — are available with the mobile unit event.
For parents who would like to exempt their kid from immunizations, a required form can be found at https://bit.ly/43GFRmj.
Rankin said a student is considered up-to-date by having either an up-to-date shot record or an exemption on file to meet school requirements.
