LAMONT, Okla. — An Illinois man was injured Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, when the 2022 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway at Oklahoma 74 and U.S. 60 about a mile southwest of this Grant County town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Alan Dale Coleman, 64, of Decatur, was admitted in stable condition at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid, the OHP report states.
Coleman was northbound on Oklahoma 74 at 2:53 a.m. when he told OHP troopers he was not paying attention and missed the advance warnings before the intersection, the report states. He failed to stop at the stop sign, traveled across U.S. 60, struck a ditch and continued north into a field, according to the report.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.