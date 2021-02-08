An arctic air mass turned deadly Tuesday as it moved into Northwest Oklahoma, bringing with it frigid temperatures and freezing drizzle.
Icy conditions factored in a fatality accident near Dover in Kingfisher County early Tuesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Brandi Lyn Byrum, 42, of Dover, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 81 about half a mile south of Dover, according to an OHP report.
She was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox south on U.S. 81 when she lost control, according to the report, and went off the road to the right, with her vehicle rolling half a time and coming to rest on its top.
The cause of the accident was listed as “excessive speed for road conditions,” according to the report, which listed the weather as icy at the time.
In Enid, streets were glazed over with ice, making travel difficult and disrupting businesses and schools.
“It’s just very, very slick, and my recommendation on that — as long as the roads are slick, if you don’t have to be out, just stay at home,” said Mike Honigsberg, Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management director, “but if you do get out, even though some of the main thoroughfares are clear in a few areas, and they are — some of this stuff has evaporated due to a lot of cars driving over specific area — don’t get overconfident because that can turn to black ice real quick.”
Enid Public Schools canceled classes Monday and will do so again Tuesday due to the conditions.
Other schools in Enid to be closed Tuesday include Chisholm Public Schools, Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College.
“It’s slowly going to get colder, and ... I don’t think we’re going to be back up above freezing till at least probably the middle of next week,” Honigsberg said. “We’ve got several storm systems that will be coming in this week, and some may produce a little precip and others may not. It’s just going to stay cold, and then come this weekend ... it’s going to be dangerously cold. Our high temps are going to be down in the teens, with lows probably around zero or into the negatives.”
National Weather Service calls for a chance of freezing fog in the Enid area before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Otherwise it will be cloudy and cold, with a high of 19. A strong north-northeast wind will push wind chill values below zero.
There is a 20% chance of snow Wednesday, with highs reaching to around 24, according to NWS.
Low temperatures will plummet Thursday night to around 9, according to NWS, then to around 5 Friday and -3 Saturday night.
There is a 30% chance of snow Friday night through Saturday night, according to NWS. Highs Friday through Sunday are expected to reach only into the low- to mid-teens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.