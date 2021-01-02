ENID, Okla. — A new year means the holidays are over, and that means Enid’s downtown ice skating rink, Holidays On Ice, is wrapping up its first season.
The final day to ice skate is from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Enid’s first-ever ice rink, located in the parking lot of Stride Bank Center, 400 S. Independence St.
The rink has seen nearly 10,000 visitors since it opened Nov. 20, said Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid. Beurlot said the first season of Holidays On Ice went “above and beyond” what she expected.
“The community really came out and supported this and showed us that this is something that they wanted,” she said. “We are still looking at the numbers, but we have already paid for the entire ice rink and everything — all expenses have been paid, so we are profiting at this point.”
Brought to Enid by a partnership between Stride Bank Center and Main Street Enid, the rink saw skaters from the Enid area and people from all across the region, including Alva, Kansas City and Stillwater, in this first year for the rink.
The rink, which was contracted by Oklahoma City-based Express Ice, averaged about 120 skaters a day, with most Saturdays seeing around 600, according to Beurlot.
Marcy Jarrett, director of Visit Enid, said with the timing of 2020, with the COVID-19 virus and the precautions the virus brings, the rink came at the perfect time.
“Because it’s an outdoor activity, you can socially distance — the key is to be outdoors in a healthy atmosphere,” Jarrett said. “It was the right offering at the right time in the right place.”
The rink was sponsored by Jiffy Trip and Williams Media Group and was a “huge community effort,” Beurlot said, with Edwards Custom Homes and 4RKids helping out with other projects the rink needed.
The city of Enid also paid the electric bill and worked with OG&E to build an alternate power source because the voltage there wasn’t high enough to run the chiller system that freezes the ice, which runs 24/7, Beurlot said.
Dawn Bowen, of Garber, brought her daughter Daytan Cottrell to the rink Saturday, along with Cottrell’s best friend Alli Vonnet. The girls had been to the rink once before, and they said they skated a lot better this time around. Bowen said they might come back for the final day.
“I think (the rink) is awesome,” Bowen said. “I think it’s fun — it’s super fun for the kids, and I think everybody is enjoying it.”
Cottrell and Vonnet are excited for the rink to come back for its second season, and Beurlot and Jarrett said the rink will definitely reappear next winter.
“This is not a one-and-done,” Jarrett said. “It’s a several-year event because it fills a void for Enid — it fits what Enid needs and wants, and really the numbers just showed that very clearly.”
Beurlot said the rink will be around for at least three years. In the upcoming years, the rink, currently 75 by 45 feet, might increase in size and get more lights. Jarrett added the rink might add a few more adult-sized ice skating aids so older beginners can enjoy the rink and stay on their feet.
“This is something we really want to make a destination and have lots of lights, so we plan on each year, just trying to make it bigger and better,” Beurlot said.
The ice rink will be open Sunday from 12-9 p.m. in the Stride Bank Center parking lot at 400 S. Independence St. Admission is $12 per person and includes skates, and group rates are available at $10 each for 10 to 30 skaters and $8 each for groups of more than 31.
“We just hope that everybody comes out and enjoys the last day of the season and has some fun,” Beurlot said.
