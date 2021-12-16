211124-news-skating BH.jpg

Gabriel Neely holds onto his daughter, Emily, as they skate on the downtown Holidays on Ice rink Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Enid's downtown ice skating rink is scheduled to be open today after damaged walls were fixed overnight.

According to Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, as long as the ice continues to freeze, Holidays on Ice will open from 3-9 p.m. on Thursday.

A portion of the ice skating rink's walls were knocked over due to wind gusts that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon. The wind, which reached up to 58 miles per hour, overturned signs around town, and uprooted a tree on Maple and blew a carport in Canton into the air and a semi off the road near Bouse Junction in Major County.

