ENID, Okla. — An ice skating rink will be available during the holiday season in downtown Enid this year, and local residents have been invited to help name it, according to a partnership between Main Street Enid, Stride Bank Center and Visit Enid to bring the event to the city.
The ice rink, billed as Enid’s first by partnership officials, will be set up in the Stride Bank Center’s parking lot, 400 S. Independence, near the new Under Her Wings Was the Universe sculpture, from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3. The rink is being made available due to Jiffy Trip, Williams Media Group and other sponsors, officials said.
Oklahoma City-based Express Ice has been contracted to install the 75- by 45-foot rink, said Natalie Beurlot, Main Street Enid executive director. Express Ice has other ice rinks in Edmond, Chickasha, Bartlesville, Stillwater and Broken Arrow.
“This is something we’ve been working on for almost a year,” Beurlot said. “We anticipate seeing visitors from all around the region bringing more traffic to our downtown restaurants and retailers during the holiday season.”
Enid and area residents can go to the rink’s website — http://www.skateinenid.com/ — and submit suggestions to name the rink by Oct. 9, according to Visit Enid. The person with the winning submission will receive a season pass to the rink and a $100 gift card to Jiffy Trip.
Officials with the project are estimating 15,000 visitors will enjoy the downtown holiday attraction.
“There’s something magical about ice skating during the holidays,” Visit Enid director Marcy Jarrett said. “This will become another Enid holiday tradition that’s great for our residents and will bring people from outside Enid to downtown for shopping and dining during the Christmas season.”
Beurlot said sponsorship opportunities are available for business owners wanting to support the downtown ice rink. Those interested can contact the Main Street Enid office at (580) 234-1052 or go to ice rink website, SkateInEnid.com. The ice rink also will be setting up on Facebook and Instagram at SkateInEnid.
She said they are looking at setting up bleachers for parents and others who want to watch the skaters, and the fees will only be for those on the ice.
Admission to the ice skating rink will be $12 per person, which includes skates, with group rates at $10 each for 10 to 30 skaters and $8 each for groups of more than 31. Special pricing will be available for groups of 100 or more skaters, and season passes of $60 per person will be available. There also will be discounts for a family of four or more at all Jiffy Trip locations.
Party packages will be available with options that include food and drinks and indoor/outdoor party spaces. Those interested can contact Cory Meschede at cory.meschede@spectraXP.com or at (580) 616-7381.
Season passes, groups and party packages are being booked now at https://www.stridebankcenter.com. Individual tickets go on sale starting Nov. 2 and will be available for walk up purchase.
Hours will be 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Special hours will be noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 23-26, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 26-30; noon to 11 p.m. Nov. 27, the date of Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; and noon to 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.
