ENID, Okla. — Crystal Lopez never realized how significant it was for her husband to wiggle his toes until he woke up from a coma lasting a little more than a month.
Jeremy Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 in February and was put under sedation until about the middle of March, and when he started waking up, doctors gave him various commands like wiggling his toes.
“When he finally woke up, the doctor asked him to squeeze her hands and to move each leg because they didn’t know if the brain had been affected or not,” Crystal said. “Just little things like that — you wouldn’t think, on a daily basis, if you could squeeze your hands or move your legs, but it was amazing and just makes you cry. I was so happy.”
Jeremy expected he would be in and out of the hospital with some medication to get better. He never expected it to go the way it did.
‘Like he just ran a marathon’Jeremy, 71st Force Support Squadron executive assistant at Vance Air Force Base, tested positive for the virus on Feb. 1, as did Crystal. The couple, who met at a gym in 2016 and got married in October 2019, spent the next week in isolation together.
Crystal battled a few symptoms and began to recover, but Jeremy’s health declined. They watched the Super Bowl together on Feb. 7, but Crystal’s sports-loving, “yell-at-the-TV” husband was quieter than usual, and she knew something wasn’t right.
The next day, Jeremy couldn’t catch his breath, and when he got out of bed, he slumped to the floor and was unable to pick himself back up. Crystal called 911.
An ambulance took him to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, and the last thing Jeremy remembers before waking up from his coma more than one month later was getting into the elevator at the hospital.
Crystal remembers much more.
Everything was phone calls, which was one of the hardest parts for Crystal. On Feb. 10, doctors told her she could go see him because they were going to put him on a ventilator, which she said gave her a little relief.
“It was very scary seeing him breathe because it was like he just ran a marathon — short, fast breaths,” Crystal said.
The icy, snowy weather that hit in February was a “blessing” because Bass transported Jeremy to a hospital in Oklahoma City before it hit to put him on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation — or ECMO — machine, which pumped and oxygenated Jeremy’s blood outside of his body to allow his heart and lungs to rest.
‘That’s not the way it’s going to go’Crystal, a sergeant at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, switched to part-time to help with her husband and called the hospital every day for updates on him.
“Every day, I’m calling to get an update, and I’m bothering them to see if I could see him every day,” Crystal said. “You wait around the phone to talk to the doctors because they only call you once a day, and sometimes it’s in the morning and sometimes it’s at night, but if you miss that doctor’s phone call, then you don’t hear from the doctors. You’re calling the hospital and talking to a nurse who’s very limited on what she can tell you.”
The recently married couple had never discussed any life-saving measures before, but Crystal kept the hope with Jeremy. Her first husband died in a car accident several years ago, so she told doctors she would do everything she could to keep Jeremy alive.
The doctors actually put Jeremy on a second ECMO machine during his coma. After he woke up, he was asked to be a part of a case study because of that, which he agreed to in case it could help somebody else one day.
Whenever the doctors asked Crystal what she wanted to do in case Jeremy flatlined, she had nine simple words for them: “I don’t want to give up on my husband.”
The doctors allowed Crystal to come see him in the hospital eventually because they thought it might be one of the last times she got to see Jeremy.
One of Crystal’s worst days came when the doctors told her that Jeremy wasn’t going to make it.
“Having to find that strength to tell these doctors — these experts ... telling them that that’s not the way it’s going to go. This is your business, but I’m not giving up on my husband,” Crystal said. “(It was hard) convincing them to keep fighting for my husband.”
She kept fighting for Jeremy as he battled COVID-19, and he slowly began recovering.
‘I can’t voice it enough’
One of the first things Jeremy said when he woke up was that he wanted a Dr Pepper.
Crystal laughed at this and told the story to a few people they know, and they now have cases of Dr Pepper — “enough to last for the rest of the year,” Jeremy said — at their house, which they just bought in November 2020.
“Everybody just wanted to help,” she said.
Through it all, Crystal received support from many people in the community, from her coworkers at Crabtree and from members at Vance.
Jeremy said it has been a blessing to let others be there to help, and he was glad she didn’t have to face everything by herself.
“I can’t voice it enough — the thanks and the gratitude and all the support from everybody in the community,” Crystal said. “We had friends offer to put new tires on the truck when he got home. Anything you could think of that he needed, they offered.”
‘All for a purpose’
When Jeremy woke up, he had a “massive beard” and long hair, and he had tubes along and inside his body, IVs and “so much wiring.”
“I see (Crystal) standing there with two doctors, and I’m wondering, ‘Why is she crying,’” Jeremy said. “Then I realized I had something in my throat ... and at the same time, I’m trying to follow the doctor’s commands and not freak out.
“I knew I had been ill, and again, just coming out of it, I’m listening to what the doctors are telling me and just trying to stay calm and not freak out in front of her.”
Jeremy squeezed all the hands, wiggled all his toes and began his journey of recovering from COVID-19.
He faced several challenges after waking up. Jeremy was on a liquid diet and antibiotics when he woke up. His muscles had atrophied, and he had lost about 60 pounds.
“Even my voice sounds different from the way it affected my vocal (chords),” Jeremy said. “I was just trying to stay positive and not give up hope ... I’m awake now, and hopefully I just keep getting better from here.”
Standing up from the hospital bed was difficult at first, but he eventually started walking around and still is doing physical and speech therapy a few times a week in Enid.
One of Jeremy’s best days was when he got to take a shower for the first time, he said with a laugh.
Another one of his best days was when he got to go home.
Jeremy was released from the hospital in OKC on May 18 and said the drive home was refreshing, and he was happy to see his family, coworkers and friends again.
“I just missed everyone,” he said. “It felt really good when I finally got home and made that trip onto the base and saw everyone again.”
Jeremy’s battle with COVID-19 changed his and Crystal’s life. Crystal had to run the household and take care of paying the bills while maintaining her career and helping take care of Jeremy during his time in the hospital.
Their relationship strengthened through it, too, Jeremy said. It wasn’t easy for him to step back and allow Crystal to do everything he was used to doing, but they are working through it all together.
The past few months have taught them to never give up and to believe in the “power of faith.”
“I don’t know why we’re handed these challenges in life, but I do believe they’re all for a purpose,” Crystal said.
