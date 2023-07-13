ENID, Okla. — A survivor of domestic abuse told her story of despair and redemption Thursday, July 13, 2023, at YWCA Enid’s Purses with Purpose luncheon and silent auction fundraiser.
“We are very excited this year to have Nancy Burgett, a local survivor, as our keynote speaker,” YWCA Executive Director Courtney Dennis told those attending at Stride Bank Center.
Burgett recounted her story of being in an abusive marriage, how she struggled to raise her three children and live a lie behind the white picket fence of her home in Tulsa.
Burgett grew up in Enid but didn’t know about the mission of the YWCA.
“I went to a dance in the YWCA gymnasium once, but I didn’t know what happened in that building,” she said.
Burgett met her abuser in college at the University of Oklahoma when she was a pharmacy student and he was in law school. After they graduated, they married in Enid and moved to Tulsa.
The verbal abuse started on their honeymoon and it never ended, she said. Their relationship was about power and control, she said, with her husband questioning everything she did and every dollar she spent.
“There was messiness in our home, but I lived by the words of the Tammy Wynette song, ‘Stand by Your Man,’” Burgett said.
When she went to the doctor, she lied to him as she did many others. She did not have the emotional strength to confront what was happening in her life, she said.
Burgett finally opened up to a pastor who helped her. She said family and friends are not good counselors and it is important to seek help.
Burgett filed for divorce, but her husband was successful in building a case against her and making everyone think it was her fault, she said, and that she was not well.
In the beginning, even her own family did not believe her.
“He was very persuasive, a liar and a narcissist,” Burgett said.
She went back to him the first time, but eventually she filed for divorce again. The second time she followed through, even though he tried to turn her family and friends against her, she said. It took her years to rebuild her relationship with her children he filled with poison, she said.
“We are as sick as our secrets,” Burgett said.
She pointed out that one out of every three women are in an abusive relationship, as are one out of four men. Every year, 3,000 to 5,000 people in crisis visit YWCA Enid for help.
Burgett said she recently saw the letters IPV in a pharmaceutical journal representing the term “Intimate Partner Violence.” Burgess said there is much attention and research focused on brain injuries in football, but that an estimated 1.6 million people suffer from traumatic brain injury (TBI) from IPV.
Burgett has remarried and now volunteers for YWCA Enid, Loaves & Fishes and 4RKids. She got her life back and most recently spent time with her three children.
“I decided to forgive and get on with my life.” Burgett said.
Dennis was excited about the overwhelming support for the fundraising event this year.
“It is great to see such community support, and we thank everyone,” she said.
Marsha Scott and Colleen Stearnes come to the event every year.
“The mission of the YWCA is something we are happy to support,” Stearnes said.
The silent auction featured 196 purses donated over the past year.
In addition, Mary Stallings was named Woman of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year was awarded posthumously to Norman Ferguson.
