ENID, Okla. — Memorial Day is a day that Stacey Bridges spends remembering her son, Sgt. Justin Noyes.
Noyes, whom Bridges said could brighten any room he walked into, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2000 and died in 2006 at 23 years old.
He was one of nine men honored at Enid’s annual Woodring Wall of Honor Memorial Day ceremony at Woodring Airport on Monday morning.
“It’s very humbling,” said Bridges, who came to Enid for the service from Vinita. “I’m glad I came because ... I’m very proud (of Noyes), and you look and see how many people are here, and you’re not alone. I used to think, ‘Is it just me?’ It’s not.”
More than 100 people — veterans, friends and family of veterans and those wanting to pay their respects to veterans — gathered inside a hangar at the airport for the May 31 ceremony as rain gently pattered down on the roof outside.
City and state officials, including Enid Mayor George Pankonin, Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, R-Piedmont, Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, First District Congressman Kevin Hern and Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, were in attendance at the service.
A few dozen veterans stood as Crosswhite-Hader led the opening ceremony, and Pankonin, a veteran himself, welcomed the crowd to “one of the most patriotic cities” in the United States.
“I am so pleased that not only my fellow veterans but all of you have joined us this morning to show our respect to our fallen on this day set aside to honor them,” Pankonin said.
Michael Clifton, a 73-year-old Army veteran who served for 28 years beginning in 1973 and lives in Enid, said he comes to the service every year to remember and honor all veterans, including his father, some of his uncles, cousins and other family members who served.
“I come to remember — to say my piece,” Clifton said. “I make an annual visit to the wall to say ‘thank you’ to my cousin (who was killed in Vietnam) ... That’s why I’m here.”
After Tom LeGrand gave the invocation, the Kiowa Black Leggins Honor Society gave the presentation of colors and Regan Clapper sang the National Anthem. R.D. Lawrence, a World War II veteran, was given the French Legion of Honor — the “most prestigious award in France,” said Grant Moak, an honorary French consul — for his “selfless service” in WWII that contributed to the liberation of France.
Pankonin took the stage again to help reveal two street signs in honor of Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade and 2nd Lt. Travis Wilkie, two airmen who were killed in a Nov. 21, 2019, T-38 Talon crash at Vance Air Force Base.
Two streets were renamed in honor of the men: Gott Road from West Southgate south to the Vance Air Force Base perimeter was renamed Kincade Road, and Cleveland Street from West Southgate south to the Vance Air Force Base perimeter was named Wilkie Way.
“These signs represent a very special bond between the city of Enid and Vance,” said Col. Jay A. Johnson, the commander of Vance who helped unveil Wilkie’s street sign on behalf of his family, who was unable to attend the ceremony.
Jay later dedicated the five latest names to be added to the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park stones.
“Memorial Days will come and go. Public officials like myself will get up here and speak, and we will come and go, but the stones that make up the living walls will stand as a lasting tribute to their sacrifices that they’ve made on behalf of a grateful nation,” Jay said. “Each year, we add names of the fallen carved on these stones. The lives of your loved ones will always be remembered and cherished.”
Coni Blankenship, WWOH board vice president, recognized both living veterans and the fallen, “from the Greatest to the latest generation.”
“These heroes are remembered in the presence of their families, friends and peers,” Blankenship said. “All veterans should be proud of serving honorably. You defend our freedom, our liberty and our rights. You willingly put your lives at risk to defend the rights and the wellbeing of the nation you stand for, but more importantly, you defend the people that look upon you for security and for a steady hand in times of crisis. The veteran, regardless of branch or time of service, is the embodiment of civil liberties, free speech and the heritage of our nation.”
The Blue Star Mothers performed nine Blue to Gold ceremonies for the families of Noyes, Kincade, Wilkie, Hospitalman Eric “Doc” Warren, Sgt. Bret D. Isenhower, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Nelms, Staff Sgt. James M. Seidel, Sgt. First Class Michael C. Bruck and Staff Sgt. Michael K. Coon.
Hanging a blue star banner in the window of a home signifies that a member of the family is serving in the military, a practice that has been in place since World War I, and a gold star signifies that the service member has given their life during the course of their military service.
Brenda Bingham, president of Blue Star Mothers Chapter 11, repeated her speech for all of the families — except for two who weren’t able to attend — because “each family deserves to hear” it and to honor the fallen.
“As your star has turned to gold, we will always remember your supreme sacrifice,” Bingham said. “We are here with you as you cross that bridge from blue to gold and support you in any way that we can.”
The families were then escorted by veterans to receive items including flags, quilts, medallions and framed pictures of their loved ones.
Bridges said she almost lost it when she received the framed collage of her son with his big, bright smile beaming in the lower left corner.
“It was like all of him rolled into one,” she said. “This was him.”
