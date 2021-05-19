PERRY, Okla. — Northbound and southbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at a time in Noble County through winter for a resurfacing project.
Traffic will be affected in Perry and parts of the interstate just north of Orlando Road, mile marker 180, and just south of the U.S. 412/Cimarron Turnpike intersection, at mile marker 194A. Weather permitting, crews were set to begin Wednesday by narrowing southbound I-35 lanes and will make their way to northbound lanes as work progresses, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Motorists can expect intermittent I-35 ramp closures at U.S. 77, at mile marker 185, and U.S. 64/Fir Street, mile marker 186, in Perry later in the project. Motorists should plan for extra travel time through the area and expect a reduced speed limit in the work zone.
The nearly $4 million project was awarded in March 2021 by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Haskell Lemon Construction Co. of Oklahoma City. Work is expected to complete in early 2022, weather permitting.
