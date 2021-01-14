ENID, Okla. — The northbound Interstate 35 off-ramp to U.S. 412 north of Perry in Noble County is closed until this afternoon due to a crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
ODOT said in a traffic advisory that as of 10 a.m., the closure is expected to extend into the afternoon.
To access westbound U.S. 412, ODOT said motorists should continue north on I-35 to mile marker 203 and take the on-ramp to southbound I-35 back to U.S. 412.
The southbound I-35 exit at U.S. 412 is still open at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.