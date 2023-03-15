The northbound Interstate 35 lane over U.S. 60 near Tonkawa shifted to the east onto the new northbound Interstate 35 bridge on Wednesday as part of an ongoing bridge reconstruction project.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, this was a significant traffic shift, and motorists were advised to expect delays in the work zone and to use extra caution Wednesday while crews prepared for the lane shift.
Southbound I-35 will remain narrowed to one lane at U.S. 60 and is expected to shift to the new northbound bridge by 6 p.m. Monday according to the release.
Once both lanes are moved, northbound and southbound I-35 will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction on the east side of the interstate through fall 2023, the release states.
Additionally, U.S. 60 is expected to close under I-35 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the southbound bridge removal, according to ODOT.
The nearly $10 million project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to OBC Inc. of Edmond. Work is expected to complete in fall 2023, weather permitting, the release states.
