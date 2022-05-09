ORIENTA, Okla. — A Hunter man was injured after the semi-truck he was driving struck an abandoned vehicle near Orienta, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jeremy Dale Maxwell, 28, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, according to OHP. From there, Maxwell was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries, the report states.
At about 3:20 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, Maxwell was driving a 2012 Mack truck west on U.S. 412, approximately 2 miles west of Orienta in Major County, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck that was abandoned and parked on the shoulder of the highway, according to the report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use, and according to the report, the cause of the collision is inattention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.