ENID, Okla. — A Human Rights March is scheduled to take place in Enid on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
The march will begin at 10 a.m. at Government Springs Park and will end at the Garfield County Court House downtown.
Residents, political candidates and community activists will take to the streets in spreading a message of education and voter registration.
“My mission is to educate our communities on the issues at hand and to assist in getting people registered to vote,” said activist Elizabeth DeBo.
She said several political candidates will participate in this event, including Joshua Harris-Till, Democrat candidate for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District; Natalie Bruno, Libertarian candidate for governor; Madison Horn, Democrat candidate for U.S Senate; Lynda Steele, Libertarian candidate for the attorney general; and Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor. Other participants include Michael Washington, an advocate for criminal justice reform, Lenea Keesee, Carrie Smith-Grubbs, Catina Ley, Stephanie Hawley and Fr. James Neal, with Holy Cross Orthodox Catholic Church.
“Holy Cross is blessed to be a part of this event. It is one small step in our duty to advocate for social justice and equality,” Neal said. "All social justice issues are important, but in this moment we are especially concerned for women’s reproductive rights and the LGBTQ+ equality.”
For more information, call DeBo (405) 549-3737
