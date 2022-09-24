ENID, Okla. — Becoming a homeowner always has been a goal of Huff’s.
As a mother of three children, Huff wanted to be able to provide stability, especially after her children’s father died unexpectedly in 2016.
“From that point — my gears certainly shifted because our world shifted,” Huff said. “I got life insurance, and I said my next step is to find a stable dwelling for my babies.”
The 37-year-old Enid native had received funds from a recent lawsuit settlement in the 2016 death of Anthony Huff and decided to put that toward a house.
Huff looked at various contractors and settled on Petra Construction, which is based in Garber, to design her brand new, approximately $152,000 house.
After running into a few challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Huff’s house — complete with four bedrooms and two bathrooms — was moved to a plot of land on East Iowa in Enid’s Southern Heights neighborhood.
Huff said her mother and grandmother had lived in Southern Heights, and she wanted to move back there as a way to honor the past and help inspire the future.
“Everybody thinks about moving away, especially if you’ve lived in one place all your life,” she said. “I started having children and was still here, so I said, ‘This is me doing what I can and really just taking advantage of being a part of the community.’ You can either just … want things to change, or you can be a part of the change.”
Derwin Norwood, a relative of Huff’s and the city of Enid’s Ward 2 Commissioner, said it’s been at least 15 years since a new house was built in or moved to Southern Heights, so it was a “dream coming true” whenever Huff’s house was laid on the foundation earlier this month.
“Just to see it beginning to happen — I was excited,” Norwood said. “It’s not just a goal, but a dream coming true.”
Norwood grew up in Southern Heights, which is in Ward 2, and said a lot of now-vacant lots once had nice houses on them but that a lot became dilapidated, and people in the community moved away from Enid for higher-paying jobs and opportunities.
Now, though, a lot of those folks are coming back, Norwood said, and houses in Southern Heights are being renovated, with one being finished Friday.
“They’re returning back to ‘home,’” he said. “We have the beginning of a migration back to Enid, and it’s an incredible thing to be a part of.”
Norwood hopes to continue seeing improvements in Southern Heights in the future, especially as a new waterline is set to be installed by next year.
The Leona Mitchell Boulevard Water Main and Improvements Project will replace the main distribution waterline, feeder lines to houses and at least 200 water meters.
“That’s very, very, very important, and it’ll last for generations to come,” Norwood said. “It’s a great investment, and it also increases the value of our city by updating our infrastructure.”
Also, Norwood said he hopes to see more development in the neighborhood, with affordable and attainable housing available — and he hopes Huff’s journey encourages others.
“I feel like what has happened with (Huff) moving that house to the neighborhood — it’s going to really inspire others to duplicate the same thing, if possible,” he said.
There’s still a few things that need to be done with Huff’s house, but it should be ready for her and her three children to move into by the end of October, and she couldn’t be more excited for their future there and for the Southern Heights community.
“I hope to see some more houses pop up and more families — maybe a community garden there,” Huff said. “My plan is to introduce myself to my neighbors. People don’t do that enough anymore. … I hope to inspire some of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.