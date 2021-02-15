How the Enid community is dealing with aftermath of weekend snow and preparing for next waves

ENID, Okla. — A valve in World Harvest Church’s sprinkler system burst due to below-freezing temperatures Monday afternoon, flooding around 75% of the church with between 2-4 inches of water.
Around 40 volunteers splashed through water sitting along the hallways, aisles and pews, as they lifted chairs, moved cables and cleaned up as much as they could from the damage Monday evening.
World Harvest’s senior pastor Brad Mendenhall said a local carpet cleaning company came to assess the damage Monday evening and would be working this week to repair the church.
“(We) had a lot of good people show up to clean up, that was the good thing about it,” Mendenhall said.
World Harvest’s flooding was one of myriad troubles Enid residents faced after the area received between 6-8 inches of snow Sunday, then 1-2 more Monday, as AccuWeather reported.
Despite dripping sink faucets since Saturday, Monica and Dylan Colley woke up Sunday morning with no water flowing in their Enid home.
Colley said her husband drove around all day trying to find a space heater or water pipe heating element, but to no avail — the shelves at all the big-box stores in Enid were all empty, she said.
But Colley said in a Facebook message Monday they weren’t planning on checking into a hotel since they still have heat and have been buying gallons of water. They also ordered heating elements from Amazon, but won’t get them until after temperatures likely return to normal.
Colley said they’re insulating their freezing garage and attic to prepare for more low temperatures Tuesday, when snow has a 70% chance of returning.
“I was not expecting these temps in Oklahoma,” Colley said.
Justin Littleton and his family had been staying at the Ramada Inn in Enid since Saturday, when his pipes froze as the snowstorm just began.
He’d been getting his water from his neighbors, but eventually their already-dripping pipes also froze, he said over Facebook on Monday.
The Enid resident’s brother told him Monday that the toilet had frozen too — Littleton said he told him to just go dig a hole in the back.
Michelle, a front desk receptionist at the Ramada, said the hotel had been checking in guests because of the cold weather all day Sunday and Monday.
She said the hotel, at 3005 W. Garriott, was at 60% occupancy rate Monday evening.
“We are really busy,” said Michelle, who wasn’t allowed to give her last name and couldn’t stay on the phone any longer than that.
Candlewood Suites front desk receptionist Andrea Flores said guests without water also had been checking in the last couple of days. She said the hotel, at 1225 E. Garriott, was at 80% occupancy Monday.
‘Continue to stay prepared’
Enid and Northwest Oklahoma made it through the weekend round of winter weather, but area officials are telling residents to prepare for more Tuesday, as National Weather Service is predicting more snow and continued dangerously low temperatures.
The forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow Tuesday after 1 p.m., with a 60% chance Tuesday night. There also is a 30% chance of snow Wednesday, according to NWS.
“We’ve got another two waves coming at us for snowstorms,” Garfield County Emergency Manager Mike Honigsberg said Monday, “We won’t have has strong of winds, but it’ll still be cold out there, so just continue to stay prepared.”
The high Tuesday is expected to be 5, but the wind chill value will drop to minus 27. Temperatures should remain steady, according to NWS, with a low Tuesday of 5 as well.
Highs are expected to steadily climb into next week, according to NWS, reaching 14 on Wednesday, 28 on Friday, 43 on Sunday and 52 on Monday. Low temperatures also will climb, reaching 28 by Saturday night.
Honigsberg said if travel can’t be avoided, to allow for extra time on the road and to bring extra supplies such as water, food and blankets and make sure phones are charged in case of getting stranded.
In these freezing temperatures, Honigsberg advised residents to keep their faucets dripping to avoid frozen pipes, and to stay warm if outside and take breaks every 10 minutes to warm up and prevent frostbite.
City of Enid road crews will continue driving the city’s three snow-plow trucks through main arterial roads Tuesday morning, city officials said.
Plow trucks are running 24/7, city spokesperson Derrick Silas said.
A complaint submitted Monday through the city’s online SeeClickFix system requested workers clear the front parking areas downtown.
Elderly visitors couldn’t make it through the snow drifts in parking spaces created by the city’s snow-plow trucks, according to the complaint submitted by Larry Jantzen, of downtown business Larry’s Home Oxygen, for the 100 block of South Grand.
Local and state officials are advising residents to avoid travel or take precautions as roads are affected by blowing and drifting snow. They also are urging them to remember pets and animals outside.
Pharmacy deliveries
Despite the snow and frigid temperatures, most local pharmacies still have been out delivering prescriptions to customers.
Four drivers will continue to deliver prescriptions from Evans Drug Center, though the pharmacy will open again at 10 a.m. Tuesday, instead of 9, to give staff extra time to arrive. The pharmacy, located at 1106 W. Willow and 110 N. Oakwood for express, will resume normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
During the weather emergency, Evans will prioritize customers in long-term care facilities and those with essential prescriptions, owner Kyle Whitehead said.
“We understand we’re in the health care business, and we understand (people) need their prescriptions,” Whitehead said. “The one thing we are committed to — every single person that needs their prescription is going to get it today, tomorrow — now, we may have to kind of work through some hoops, but we will make sure that that happens.”
Evans was supposed to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Whitehead said, but due to the weather, the distributor decided it would be best to wait because of the temperatures required for the vaccine.
Although Family Pharmacy halted its deliveries Monday, director of operations Grant Diel said deliveries will pick back up as normal Tuesday.
Its locations are following their normal hours of operations: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the location on 826 E. Garriott and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Willow and 30th Jumbo Foods locations.
Rick’s Pharmacy, 811 W. Randolph, is operating normally with its usual hours and deliveries, owner Rick Hill said.
‘Take our share’
Local shelters are continuing operations this week to fit the needs of the community as the city is expected to receive more snow and continued freezing temperatures.
Some are expanding their hours to be open all day, in order to give anyone in Enid a chance to warm up.
Capt. David Brittle, with Salvation Army of Enid, said that instead of opening at 4 p.m. and closing at 7:45 a.m., its shelter is staying open throughout the day to provide warmth to anyone in need, including people who are homeless, residents who have lost power or water because of the weather and even pets who come with their families.
Salvation Army’s dining room is functioning as this warming station, Brittle said. Dinners for the shelter are served at 5 p.m., while a community-wide dinner is served at 6.
“Anybody and everybody can come in, get warmed up, watch a little TV, get some hot chocolate or some coffee and then eat a meal with us,” he said. “We’re just trying to meet needs as they come in. We’ve had a few people need a place for their pets, which we don’t normally do, but we’ve helped a few families find places and reach out to people that wouldn’t mind watching their dog for a day or two.”
Brittle said Salvation Army is meeting people’s needs as they come in — providing jackets and showers, helping with laundry, offering hygiene kits and meals-to-go. In the event of loss of power, Salvation Army has a generator it will use to keep the shelter open.
Hope Outreach Ministries’ day center, commonly used by homeless people in Enid, was closed Monday due to the weather, but it is opening back up at 9 a.m. Tuesday, an hour later than usual, so its staff can “get there with the sunshine,” said Hope Outreach Ministries CEO Matt Lohman.
As for opening times the rest of the week, Lohman said the staff will evaluate the weather and travel conditions each day.
Like Salvation Army, Hope Outreach Ministries also is opening its doors to anyone in need of warmth or water in this winter weather.
“We’ll let anybody come in,” Lohman said.
Forgotten Ministries’ homeless shelter, at 1714 S. 4th, has been open all day since Sunday, director Jeremiah Herrian said.
Typically an overnight shelter from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. that offers laundry, shower and dinner services, the 150-person Mercy House currently is open to anyone whose water lines have frozen or needs a hot shower but aren’t staying at the actual shelter, Herrian said.
Forgotten Ministries-owned Five80 Coffeehouse, at 112 E. Randolph, will be open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., with a closing time to be determined, according to its Facebook page.
The coffee shop has been a warming area for those experiencing homelessness, who can receive free food or a drink, but the business was closed Monday due to the weather.
Lohman, with Hope Outreach, said while the day center doesn’t typically provide any meals, the agencies in the downtown Enid area work together to provide the homeless community with shelter, food and resources.
“Our Daily Bread does a fantastic job of feeding, usually breakfast and lunch, and then they usually will be at our place during the day,” Lohman said. “Then they’ll head over to Salvation Army or Mercy House at this time of year when they’re open … We kind of each one take our share of it, really.”
School closings
Enid Public Schools announced on its Facebook that all of its schools would conduct virtual/remote learning Tuesday to Thursday to maintain the safety of students, parents, teachers and staff.
There is no school on Friday for students due to parent/teacher conferences, and school was dismissed Monday due to the holiday and as a teacher professional day.
EPS said on Facebook that if district maintenance and custodial workers come in Thursday and Friday to clear snow and make the pathways safe, combined with warmer weather this weekend, then schools will be in-person again next Monday, Feb. 22.
“I know that none of this is ideal for anyone,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in an email Monday, “but I want everyone to know that EPS is trying to do the best we can to keep everyone safe while faced with these adverse conditions.”
Monday’s scheduled Board of Education meeting was postponed to 6 p.m. next Monday at the Administrative Services Center.
All Autry Technology Center full-time students will participate in virtual learning Tuesday. All Autry Tech locations will be open, and faculty and staff will still report to work.
Chisholm Public Schools will go to virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday, then will decide about the rest of the week, Superintendent Chad Broughton said online Monday morning.
Northern Oklahoma College will continue virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday. All campuses will be closed, and all activities canceled.