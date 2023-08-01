ENID, Okla. — The lack of affordable housing locally and statewide was discussed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during a listening session held by The Oklahoma Academy.
“We have found the topic of housing to be one of the biggest concerns in cities across the state of Oklahoma,” said Julie Knutson, president and CEO of The Oklahoma Academy, during the meeting at Autry Technology Center.
Dan Schiedel, CEO and executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, welcomed the group to Enid. The Oklahoma Academy is a nonprofit, nonpartisan statewide organization with a mission to raise awareness of issues and provide evidenced-based research and hold space for civil discourse and consensus building.
This year The Oklahoma Academy’s focus is housing. Local leaders and patrons who attended the session agreed that Enid has housing issues.
“The new homes being built northwest of town are mainly over $270,000-plus,” said Jason Twyman, with Dense Mechanical. “This is not affordable for many in our community.”
Carolyn House, CEO of Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors, said the average price range home in Enid is $192,000.
“We do have a very low inventory of available homes,” House said.
A woman attending the session expressed her concerns about Enid’s housing situation.
“I have found it is very difficult to find homes in the $100,000 area or slightly less,” said Monica Weatherford, who said she is concerned about the housing situation in Enid. She said it also was hard to find rent for less than $1,000 a month for a two-bedroom home.
Janet Cordell, with American Red Cross, said it was difficult in many areas of the state to find homes for families in an emergency situations when their homes have been destroyed in a disaster.
Knutson mentioned that the focus on real estate often was for it to be affordable, accessible and attainable. This appears to be a statewide concern.
Rhonda Stevison, with Enid Street Outreach Services, said there currently are about 150 homeless on the street with nowhere to go.
Knutson said the first step is identifying the issues and then starting to try to find ways to address them.
“Are there federal or state subsidies available or can we find ways to handle this locally?” she said.
Those in attendance were asked to fill out a survey on the subject and their interest in attending a state meeting on housing. The Home Town Hall will be Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at River Spirit Casino Hotel in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma Academy has traveled the state and taken surveys.
“We will try to select a diverse group to bring awareness of these issues to our state leaders and to find and develop solutions for these problems,” Knutson said.
Then-Gov. Henry Bellmon led the founding of The Oklahoma Academy for State Goals in 1967. He sought to shape public policy by facilitating cooperation between residents to influence decision-makers for the good of communities and the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.