OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s urban areas will pick up additional seats while the Enid area’s representation would be radically altered in the Legislature with proposed House and Senate redistricting maps unveiled Wednesday.
Oklahoma lawmakers said they likely won’t attempt to redraw the state’s congressional maps until fall after the U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release final numbers from last year’s population count that’s required every decade.
The state Constitution requires the Legislature to adopt new legislative districts by the end of session, so lawmakers said Wednesday they relied on the best data available — the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2015-2019 — to set the new House and Senate district boundaries for the state’s growing population estimated to top 3.9 million people.
The number of House legislators representing Garfield County would increase from three to four.
House District 40, currently held by Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, would shrink to include mainly Enid. House District 38, currently held by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, would take over North Enid and include roughly the eastern part of Garfield County, as well as a portion of the northwest part of the county.
Three representatives would now cover Enid alone.
“That clearly demonstrates just how important Enid is on a statewide level,” Caldwell said in an email.
But House District 41, currently held by Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, would be essentially cut in half and removed from the Enid area entirely.
The 775-square-mile district currently runs from the northwest and southwest parts of Garfield County, down through a portion of Kingfisher County and includes parts of Canadian and Oklahoma counties.
While only losing an estimated 5,000 people, the new district would drop Garfield County, and include only the southeast corner of Kingfisher County, the southwest corner of Logan County as well as the northeast corner of Canadian County and a small part of the northwest corner of Oklahoma County.
Crosswhite Hader said she’d be sad to lose Garfield County from her district, currently the second most-populated in the state, because districts to the west “needed the population.”
“To be a good team player, that’s part of just what I needed to do,” she said.
HD 59, currently held by Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, would include most of Kingfisher County and now also a large part of the southwest part of Garfield County, as well as most of Blaine County, all of Dewey County and a portion of Woodward County.
Dobrinski would be giving up Canadian County to now cover the more rural Garfield County, which he said has conservative voters who’d be comfortable with representation like him.
HD 58, currently held by Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, would include the extreme western part of Garfield County, as well as all of Woods, Alfalfa and Major counties, and a portion of Woodward County.
As far as the Senate, Senate District 19, currently held by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, would continue to include all of Alfalfa, Garfield and Grant counties, as well as a portion of Kay County.
Senate District 27, currently held by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, would include all of Major, Woods, Woodward, Dewey, Harper, Ellis, Roger Mills, Beaver, Texas and Cimarron counties.
Statewide changes
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said his chamber was committed to “conducting the most transparent and inclusive redistricting process” in state history and maps were drawn with public feedback from 22 town halls held across the state and after talking with lawmakers about what makes sense for districts.
Heading into the process, the Republican-controlled Legislature had faced criticism that it would attempt to gerrymander districts. Martinez said he doesn’t think there would be any place for somebody to say something was done for political purposes.
“This was about ... making districts that were fair (and) seemed to make sense to the public, without taking into consideration any political data,” he said. “That being said, I do believe that both parties were equally consulted and had chances to visit about this process. So I’m very confident that this was done in the most fair and transparent way, in state history, quite frankly.”
The three Black-majority districts — House Districts 73, 97 and 99 — and one Hispanic majority district — 89 — were retained.
He said the House plan tried to make small towns whole by following municipal boundaries and to organize districts in a more meaningful manner with regard to rural, urban and suburban areas. When possible, the new map takes into account school district boundaries and uses main roads, rivers and other physical features for distinct boundaries, he said.
Only one House district would have all new constituents — that’s House District 36 — which was moved from Osage County to eastern Oklahoma County and will consist of Luther, Jones, Choctaw and the northwestern corner of Cleveland County. State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, who currently represents the House District 36, is term-limited.
In the state Senate, each new district should have about 81,935 people in it — up from approximately 78,000 people, said state Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle.
Senate District 18, which is currently located southeast of Tulsa, will be moving to the Oklahoma City metro area to accommodate “the incredible amount of growth” that’s happening in the Canadian and Oklahoma county areas, Paxton said. Kim David, R-Porter, who is term limited, currently holds that Senate seat.
Six counties will have Senate districts split three or more times — Oklahoma, Tulsa, Canadian, Cleveland, Wagner and Cherokee counties, he said.
The city of Norman will become its own Senate district based on recommendations from the public, Paxton said.
The proposed maps will be presented to their respective committees next week, and if advanced, face a full Floor vote. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt must ultimately approve them.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said she planned to take a closer look at the maps, but couldn’t comment until she saw all the proposed districts.
Paxton said the Legislature would not consider congressional districts until it receives actual U.S. Census data in hand.
At that point, they’re planning to host five more town halls — one in each congressional district — and will likely have to hold a special session in October to finalize the maps and make any final changes to the state legislative maps.
Neither plan pairs any incumbents who are eligible for re-election, Martinez said.
“At the end of the day, the decision on whether incumbents will continue to serve will be made by the voters, not the drawing of district lines,” he said.
Enid News & Eagle staff Kevin Hassler and Alexander Ewald contributed to this story.
