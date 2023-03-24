OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislators are pressing forward with a measure that would overhaul the state’s outdated sentencing structure for non-violent offenses.
Supporters say House Bill 1792 is long overdue and comes about four years after lawmakers first created a commission tasked with categorizing the state’s nearly 1,100 crimes to see if there can be more consistency in sentencing. The task force compared Oklahoma’s sentences to other states and then attempted to categorize the offenses into classifications, set recommended sentencing ranges, and examined fines and fees tied to offenses.
Now a legislative measure using that work as a “springboard” has received the tentative blessing of the state House, but state Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, said the final product remains a “total work in process.” All stakeholders, including district attorneys, law enforcement and criminal justice reform advocates, continue to meet to hash out final adjustments. Right now, the measure classifies each felony into one of 15 different categories and sets maximum fines.
Supporters say the ultimate goal of the reform is to reduce the amount of time people are sentenced to prison and to create equity in sentencing. That would free up additional funds to pay for statewide diversion programs along with expanded mental health and substance abuse treatment, they say.
They also note that states like Kansas and Texas already have successfully implemented similar sentencing reforms. Oklahoma remains one of a few states that hasn’t adopted a sentencing matrix that judges and prosecutors can refer to, said Osburn, the House author.
“Our sentencing guidelines are all over the board,” Osburn said. “So one of the things that we really want to do is make sure that we have a matrix that makes sense for the state of Oklahoma where the sentencing guidelines are easy, and they apply in Poteau, and they apply in Elk City, and they apply in Oklahoma City.”
The state’s current criminal sentencing structure is “riddled with inconsistency,” which is “deeply problematic,” said David Gateley, a criminal justice policy analyst at Oklahoma Policy Institute.
Because the sentencing ranges vary so much, one person may receive three years while another sentenced for the same crime may receive 15, he said.
Gateley said Oklahoma’s legislative discussion is long overdue.
Oklahoma is close to the national average when it comes to prison admission rates, but still has more people incarcerated than almost anywhere in the world.
Gateley said that’s fueled in part by the long sentences Oklahoma judges are required to impose on non-violent felons. Oklahomans serve nearly 80% longer in prison for drug crimes compared to the national average, and twice as long for common property crimes, like larceny.
State Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, the Senate author, said someone who bounces a check for the second time could be sentenced to life in prison under the state’s current criminal code. He said that “seems to be a little harsh.”
Rader said this is the only bill he’s ever run where both the left and right agree that something needs to be done. Public polls also indicate Oklahomans want some type of sentencing reform, but Rader said there’s no simple answer.
Critics argue that by reducing sentences, the state is “getting soft on crime,” he said. Meanwhile, supporters argue that 90% to 95% of those incarcerated are going to be released at some point, so it’s better to be have programs available aimed at making them more productive citizens, he said.
Rader said the latest legislative effort is designed to give judges more confidence in sentencing, ensure non-violent prison sentences are similar regardless of where someone lives, and ultimately reduce Oklahoma’s prison population moving forward. He wants to free up money to pay for additional programs to reduce recidivism rather than spend it to “warehouse prisoners.”
“We’re just trying to get them in the right categories to where we can sentence more accurately, more consistently and reduce the number of prisoners that we have without compromising safety,” Rader said. “If we can reduce the number of prisoners or the incarcerated without compromising safety and have better systems when they come out, then it’s just a win-win-win for everybody.”
But he said it’s been a tough sell in a Legislature that risks being accused of being “soft on crime.”
In a statement, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said it is “closely monitoring this legislation to ensure violent criminals are not given lower sentences.”
State Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City, said he voted against the measure in the House because he wants more input from stakeholders. He also wants to see the final language before he makes a decision, he said.
The bill will need another vote in the House when the final language is added.
“It’s a big deal,” said Manger, who has a 30-year law enforcement background. “If it goes through, it’ll totally rewrite the system. Is there room for improvement? Probably. Does it need a complete rewrite? I don’t know because it’ll be a big undertaking to do that because it affects everybody in the state.”
State Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, also currently is a skeptic.
Bennett said he supports meaningful criminal justice reform, but he voted against this measure. He said lawmakers have gotten a lot of the “low-hanging fruit out of the way.” He said now the most difficult criminal justice reform conversations remain.
Bennett said he’s happy with what leaders are trying to do, but wants to see the final product because he’s been “burned before,” and he doesn’t want to support legislation that could make sentencing even worse.
Still, he said he’s hopeful that when the final product is revealed later this year, it will represent “another huge stride towards good reform.”
“It becomes a conversation about, ‘Can the brass tacks of the pragmatic approach to criminal justice reform beat out the rhetoric of soft-on-crime stuff?’ I’m hopeful that we can,” Bennett said.
