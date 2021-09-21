ENID, Okla. — A previously expected hotel no longer will be built near the Love’s Travel Stop in Enid, city officials confirmed Tuesday.
In the next month, the city of Enid will begin paying back an amended $525,000 to Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. for utility work done in the area more than five years ago, commissioners unanimously approved following an executive session Tuesday.
The city will first pay a base $200,000 within 30 days of Tuesday’s approval, then on Oct. 1 begin quarterly reimbursements from 1.5% of the sales tax generated at the travel stop until either Oct. 1, 2028, or when Love’s receives the total $325,000, whichever is earlier.
“We think it’s a great deal for Enid,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said. “We’re happy to have Love’s in our town.”
Over three executive sessions since June, city officials had been negotiating changing the 2014 reimbursement agreement, which Gilbert and Mayor George Pankonin both said included not having a hotel on the developed area east of the stop.
According to the initial agreement, the seven-year revenue reimbursement period would begin when both the then-unbuilt truck stop and nearby four-story Microtel Inn & Suites were open to the public — or, alternatively, on a new date agreed upon by all parties.
Love’s spent more than $900,000 on road, water and sanitary sewer improvements at the intersection of U.S. 412 and 42nd, before opening the travel stop in June 2016.
The city would’ve initially reimbursed the Tulsa-based company 65% — nearly $600,000 — of those repair costs using tax revenue from Love’s, to be calculated though monthly tax returns provided to Enid Regional Development Alliance.
ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell said Love’s did more work than needed to just support its location, as now other properties can develop in the area and the work also increased water pressure south of 412.
“They have been very, very successful and just growing still,” Powell said. “Every time you look out there, they’re busier than they used to be.”
Through its subsidiary, Love’s Hospitality LLC, the company also still owns the property directly east of the travel stop where hotel construction was supposed to have begun in 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.