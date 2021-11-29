ENID, Okla. — Aaron LeCrone had never been inside a hot air balloon before, but on Monday, he got the opportunity to take a tethered ride in one.
Flying several feet up in the air in the RE/MAX real estate company’s hot air balloon, set up next to The One’s Christ Tree, the 12-year-old said the experience of not being on the ground was weird, but definitely something he’d do again.
“It was cool,” LeCrone said.
Joel Sturdevant, a hot air balloon pilot with RE/MAX, took several Enid community members, children and adults on the tethered rides, flying several feet up until the sun set.
“This is a great opportunity for me to share what I think is a very unique experience with people,” Sturdevant said. “It’s one of the things that keeps me coming back and doing this job year after year.”
In early October, RE/MAX Premier Realtors in Enid began planning for the hot air balloon to come to Enid as part of The One, said Sarah Jones, broker-owner of RE/MAX Premier Realtors. Originally, the hot air balloon was going to be set up during Enid Lights Up the Plains, but due to wind speeds that evening, it was rescheduled.
The rides were free, but donations were accepted for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Those who got the opportunity to go up in the hot air balloon smiled and waved to those on the ground. After the tethered rides ended, the hot air balloon stuck around for a night glow display near the Christmas tree.
“I’ve never seen (a hot air balloon) before, so this gave people who have never seen a hot air balloon an opportunity that they don’t normally get,” Jones said.
