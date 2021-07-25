By Deloris Castor
What daylilies are to the sunny perennial garden, hostas are to the shade garden, with their adaptability, few maintenance requirements, long life and neat, symmetrical mounds of leaves with varying textures and colors.
One of the most valuable of all genera of the shade-loving plants, the handsome foliage also is valued for indoor decorations. Most species also will thrive in damp positions and can be happily associated with Japanese irises, astilbes or other water-loving plants. They prefer a moist, damp spot or a position under large deciduous trees.
Hostas also are very suited for growing alongside lakes, water-lily pools or in a bog garden, the handsome foliage being attractive at all stages. These hardy perennials, prized more for their large beautiful leaves than their trumpet-like flowers, are mainstays for shady borders, pond sides and as a ground cover. They are natives of Eastern Asia, especially China, and are quite hardy in any part of this country. Most hostas are categorized by their base foliage color, green, blue or gold (yellow).
These shade perennials thrive in low light, and best of all, they get better with age. Each season the clumps get larger and margins on variegated leaves become wider, puckering becomes more prominent and the coloring becomes more intense, especially in blue or gold-toned cultivars.
Hostas actually are flexible when it comes to soil types. However, since they need a steady availability of moisture, it is important that the soils be well-drained but moisture retentive and humus-rich. Good drainage is particularly important in winter. They will not tolerate sitting in water-logged soils or they may become plagued with rot disease.
Hostas, like many other landscape plants, prefer a slightly acid soil in the pH range of 6.0 to 6.5. However, they are very flexible and will tolerate a much wider range. Don’t guess; get a soil test done, such as the one at your local Cooperative Extension Office.
Hostas are notorious for attracting slugs and snails. To thwart them, try growing the plants in wooden containers encircled with copper tape, which slugs are reluctant to cross. The tape is available through garden supply companies.
Simply staple several strips all the way around the container to make it easier to detect and destroy eggs and adults. Slugs can be trapped and removed by hand since hostas are healthier if chemical sprays can be avoided.
It is not recommended that any hosta be in full sun all the time, but a quick rule of thumb is hostas with yellow leaves or fragrant flowers can stand more sun than hostas with green, blue or white leaves. Hostas are strong plants and can withstand digging and replanting. A few varieties can withstand sun better than most. Try the blue-green “Aurora Borealis,” glossy green “Royal Standard,” golden “Zounds” or white-banded “Francee.” All produce white or lavender blooms around midsummer. Because of the hundreds of different cultivars, you can find sizes that range from miniature to mammoth.
Choose one or many, but remember a garden full of hostas can be monotonous, so group them with other shade-tolerant perennials. Good choices are tiarella, ferns, astilbe, ligularia, Siberian iris, heuchera, Solomon’s seal or pulmonaria.
Castor is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
