ENID, Okla. — As COVID-19 cases rise in the area and across the state, both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Hospital have updated their visitation policies.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, all Integris Health hospitals, including Integris Bass, started limiting each adult patient to one visitor at a time instead of two "with very few exceptions," according to an Integris Health press release from Sunday.
Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive at Integris Bass, said that includes all adult inpatients, outpatients and clinic patients, and the one visitor can be interchanged. Pediatric patients still are allowed two visitors at a time, and patients in COVID-19 isolation are allowed visitation only for end-of-life situations.
"It's to limit the amount of people who are coming through the hospital, so that protects our caregivers, as well as any visitors and patients who are in the hospital," DeVaney said.
Visitors at Integris Bass must not exhibit signs or symptoms of illness and must be compliant with hand hygiene and masking requirements, the release states. No patient representatives under the age of 18 will be allowed, and obstetrical outpatients will be allowed one patient representative.
Masks must be worn by everyone who enters Integris Bass, which reported six COVID-19-positive patients Tuesday.
St. Mary's visitation guidelines also took effect Monday, Aug. 16, according to its website. Two adult visitors are permitted per both adult and pediatric patients, and nobody under the age of 18 is allowed to visit patients.
Visiting hours for St. Mary's are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. unless posted otherwise. All visitors are required to wear a mask, are subject to screening and must be socially distanced at al times while in the hospital.
COVID-19-positive patients at St. Mary's will continue to have restricted visitation limited to compassionate care and end-of-life situations only, according to the guidelines.
Exceptions to St. Mary's guidelines may be made for compassionate care/end-of-life situations, Family Birth Place or in other special circumstances.
St. Mary's had 13 confirmed COVID-19-positive patients on Tuesday. Of those, two had been partially vaccinated, and 11 had not received any vaccine.
DeVaney said Integris Bass is "constantly evaluating" what it's doing and stays in tune with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases on precautions to take.
Another rule Integris Bass is implementing is requiring COVID-19 testing for all patients who need anesthesia instead of using a vaccination card in place of a negative COVID-19 swab, which should go into effect Wednesday, DeVaney said.
"We've seen where there's instances of patients who may have been vaccinated, but could still test positive (for COVID-19)," DeVaney said, "and if they're requiring anesthesia, they're at a higher risk of being able to spread that to our caregivers, and we just want to make sure that even if they're vaccinated, we're still protecting our caregivers and the patients, as well."
Last week, Integris Bass also began requiring that all caregivers wear medical grade masks "to add that layer of protection," though visitors can still wear cloth masks, and if caregivers are in patient-facing areas, they must wear face shields or eye protection.
"That is just a precaution to keep everybody as safe as possible," DeVaney said. "We're approaching this as, 'What are the things that we can do that that can protect our caregivers, and protect our patients and protect our visitors?' Everything that we've done has been from that point of view — we just want to make sure that we can try to keep everybody as safe as possible."
