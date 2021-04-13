Hospital blood usage has surged across the state, creating an urgent need for donors.
March saw the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute, according to a news release from the organization. Usage was up near 10%.
The increase is the result of patients returning to the medical system for planned and routine medical care after postponing procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trauma-related blood needs also have increased as Oklahomans return to spring activities and travel.
“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Oklahomans to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”
The local blood supply typically operates at a three-day supply, but the surge in demand has lowered levels to a one-day supply. Recent vaccination efforts also have challenged giving levels, as some donors mistakenly believe they can’t donate after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.
While COVID-19 vaccines aren’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they’re feeling well.
Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. About 1,200 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.
Donors can make appointments to donate at obi.org or walk in to any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.