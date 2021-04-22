Hospice Circle of Love will host a Mint Julep Jubilee fundraiser on May 1 in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby.
The fundraiser will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Oakwood Country Club. The event will include Southern food and drinks, a chance to win a prize by guessing the winning horse and a 50/50 pot horse auction. A live bugler will call the horses to the paddock, just before the race is shown on a big screen. Attendees will have a chance to vie for a diamond necklace and could win other prizes. Lawn games will be available to play following the race.
Guests are encouraged to don Derby Day attire, such as big hats and colorful dresses and ties.
Tickets are $125. Proceeds will help pay for care for Circle of Love patients that don’t have a Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice. To order tickets call Julie Nelson at 234-CARE or email julien@hospicecircleoflove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.